Big Littles Lies Season 2 Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Now that Game of Thrones is over, HBO's Big Little Lies is here to fill that void deep in your heart.
While the cast isn't back in Monterey (just a few more weeks!), they are living it up in New York City for the Season 2 premiere of the beloved HBO show. Aside from the main key players gracing the red carpet—Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Adam Scott, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and Shailene Woodley—many celebs also attended the highly coveted event.
Wearing a sheer white blouse, floral floor-length skirt and Tiffany blue sneakers, Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness brought the drama to the fête with his electrifying ensemble. Because if there's a time or a place to do so, it's at the Big Little Lies premiere.
Notably, Jessica Williams lit up the room with her iridescent pink sequins dress, which also featured pastel green feather trim, billowing sleeves and more. If anything, it exuded Madeline Martha Mackenzie vibes—very extra and over-the-top in the best way.
To see everyone's dazzling ensembles and the celebs who got an invite to the coveted event, take a peek at our gallery below!
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman & Meryl Streep
This is what we call an ensemble... cast! The Big Little Lies stars share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the New York premiere of the TV series.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
Madeline Martha Mackenzie is here! Witherspoon goes glam for the special occasion with a strapless blush and black cocktail dress, black pumps and dainty jewelry pieces.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
There's nothing quite like a little black dress and the rhinestone-studded number Kravitz wears is proof. She's in Saint Laurent, btw.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Meryl Streep
Yes, Streep is hitting the small screen come June for the HBO series, and here, she stuns in a bohemian-style gown.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
The 27-year-old actress goes for a bold retro lewk at the New York City premiere. She serves us mod-style vibes with her black Christian Dior dress, Bardot-esque hairdo and dramatic cat-eye.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
Date night! Nicole and Keith light up the room as they pose for pictures on the red carpet. The Big Little Lies star dazzles in a black sequin (and feather trim) Michael Kors blazer.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Alexander Skarsgard
Skarsgard might be the Monterey jerk (not a spoiler, FYI) but he looks dapper and sweet at the Big Little Lies event in a timeless suit.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Adam Scott
Who says men's fashion needs to be boring? Scott dons a brown plaid blazer, brown slacks and navy blue button-down.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Laura Dern
The Stars Wars actress opts for something simple but striking in her white blazer, black peek-a-boo blouse and black slacks.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
James Tupper
The Big Little Lies actor keeps things classic with a velvet navy blue blazer and black slacks.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kathryn Newton
Two snaps and a twirl! Newton shows up and shows out for the star-studded event in a halter gown, which features a plunging neckline, billowing bottom and fun pattern.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese
Couple goals! The Lion King star attends the star-studded event with wife Elisa.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Gina Gershon
Royal blues! Gershon stuns at the premiere of Big Little Lies in her blue suit, black rhinestone-studded pumps and statement-making jewelry pieces.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jessica Williams
Ring the alarm, because Williams shuts down the red carpet with this electrifying ensemble, complete with large iridescent pink sequins, green feather trim and more.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Nelly Buchet
Buchet skips a floor-length gown for this audacious white pantsuit. Don't mind us, we're adding this to our vision board.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Ivy George, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, Iain Armitage, Darby Camp & Chloe Coleman
Small but mighty! The Big Little Lies stars pose for the cameras in their flashy, snazzy get-ups at the series premiere.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley
The famous pair look head-over-heels in love at the Big Little Lies premiere.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Phoebe Robinson
Hello, sunshine! Robinson lights up the red carpet with her bright-yellow dress (which features pockets!) and matching heels.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jonathan Van Ness
Can you believe?! The Queer Eye star goes bold and, dare we say, dramatic for the special occasion. He dons a sheer blouse, floral skirt and Tiffany blue sneaks.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer
A dynamic duo! Jacobson adds a pop of color to the red carpet with her yellow outfit while Glazer keeps things classic with her black polka dot co-ord set.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Lily Rabe
The 36-year-old star opts for something more bohemian (like Streep) for the HBO premiere.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Merrin Dungey
The Fix actress shines bright at the star-studded event in a dazzling off-white dress, complete with silver and gold lamé leaf designs.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Margarita Levieva
Green with envy! Margarita brings the glitz and the glam with her lavish emerald sequins dress.
The HBO series returns on June 9 at 9 p.m., so get your popcorn and wine ready!