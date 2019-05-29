Big Littles Lies Season 2 Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Now that Game of Thrones is over, HBO's Big Little Lies is here to fill that void deep in your heart.

While the cast isn't back in Monterey (just a few more weeks!), they are living it up in New York City for the Season 2 premiere of the beloved HBO show. Aside from the main key players gracing the red carpet—Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Adam Scott, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and Shailene Woodley—many celebs also attended the highly coveted event.

Wearing a sheer white blouse, floral floor-length skirt and Tiffany blue sneakers, Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness brought the drama to the fête with his electrifying ensemble. Because if there's a time or a place to do so, it's at the Big Little Lies premiere.

Notably, Jessica Williams lit up the room with her iridescent pink sequins dress, which also featured pastel green feather trim, billowing sleeves and more. If anything, it exuded Madeline Martha Mackenzie vibes—very extra and over-the-top in the best way.