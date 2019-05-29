Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham Welcome Their First Child—See Other Bachelor Nation Babies

by Lena Grossman | Wed., May. 29, 2019 5:10 PM

Arie Luyendyk

Bachelor Nation grew by one on Wednesday and that's likely just the beginning.

Former Bachelor leading man Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world on Wednesday. Arie had been posting updates about his wife's labor process since early Tuesday evening. One such photo included them standing together in the hospital as he cradles her baby bump.

"IT'S HAPPENING!" he wrote.

The former race car driver announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon that he and Lauren have a "healthy, beautiful baby girl." She weighs 6 lbs, 13 oz and is 20 cm long, according to his update. 

He added, "Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy."

The new parents have yet to announce their little girl's name, but it's safe to assume that it will be shared on her official Instagram account, which already has over 272,000 followers.

Fred Willard Gushes Over 4th Time on Bachelor & Bachelorette

Fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette alums seemed just as ecstatic about Lauren and Arie's baby. Current Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown wrote on Instagram, "Yayy! So exciting!" Raven Gates added, "Good luck!!!!!"

Arie and Lauren are the latest Bachelor Nation couple to be inducted into the Bachelor/Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise baby world. They join a slate of other favorite Bachelor Nation couples, including but not limited to Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass and Desiree Hartstock and Chris Siegfried.

It's been a Bachelor baby bonanza as of late. Desiree and Chris welcomed their second child in January, a boy Zander Cruz Siegfried. They are also parents to Asher Siegfried. Plus, Jade and Tanner are also expecting their second kid together, a boy, who is due in August.

In honor of Arie and Lauren's sweet little girl, take a look at the gallery below for the other Bachelor Nation babies (these couples only refer to those who met and got married on their respective seasons).

Arie Luyendyk

Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham

The Bachelor leading man and his wife welcomed a baby girl on May 29. This is their first child together. Despite some earlier hiccups and an on-camera breakup with then-winner Becca Kufrin, Arie and Lauren got together and tied the knot on Jan. 12, 2019 in a private ceremony in Hawaii. Chris Harrison, of course, officiated the nuptials. In April, Lauren and Arie escaped to Bermuda for a quick babymoon getaway. The new parents have been documenting Baby Luyendyk's every update on her own Instagram page.

Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Emmy Tolbert

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

Jade and Tanner, who fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise, are parents to Emerson (Emmy) Tolbert. Jade gave birth to Emmy on August 17, 2017. The parents announced on Jan. 28 that they were expecting baby no. 2, although the path to their second child wasn't without heartbreak. In February, Jade and Tanner uploaded a YouTube video where she shared she suffered a miscarriage.

"I had a miscarriage. These words have burned inside me for over three years," she said in the video. "I was honestly so scared to share our story, because I have always had this inner voice that's said I don't matter as much, especially when it comes to my struggles or my pain. My journey with my grief has been a rollercoaster, and so I've never even known really where to start with telling others."

Jade and Tanner talked about their hopes to get pregnant again on their new YouTube show with Nick Viall, Ashely Iaconetti and Jared Haibon called What Now? Their baby is due in August, right around the time of Jared and Ashley's wedding.

Carly Waddell, Evan Bass

Evan Bass & Carly Waddell

Evan and Carly won over everyone's hearts during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. They tied the knot in Mexico in June 2017 and then had their first child, a daughter named Isabella Evelyn Bass, on Feb. 15, 2018. Like other Bachelor Nation couples before and after them, the Bass family is about to grow by one more. On May 9, Evan and Carly revealed she was pregnant again.

"Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!! We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella's little brother or sister will be here in November!!!" Carly wrote on Instagram.

Evan also has three kids from a previous relationship.

Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Isaiah Lowe, Samuel Lowe

Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici

Sean and Catherine were surely a fan favorite couple during his season of The Bachelor, especially after he made such an impression during Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette. The happy couple got married on Jan. 26, 2014 in a televised ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. Their first child, Samuel Thomas Lowe, is getting ready to celebrate his third birthday on July 2. Catherine gave birth to Isaiah Hendrix Lowe on May 18, 2018.

The parents had a bit of a health scare with Isaiah back in November when he was hospitalized and had to be placed in the ICU due to bronchiolitis. He remained there for a few days and was apparently "in good spirits" most of the time.

Trista Sutter, Ryan Sutter

Trista & Ryan Sutter

Trista and Ryan are essentially the matriarch and patriarch of successful Bachelor Nation couples. Trista chose Ryan during the first season of The Bachelorette and set the standard for years and seasons to come. They got married in 2003 and have two children: Maxwell Alston Sutter, 11, and Blakesley Grace Sutter, 10.

Desiree Hartstock, Chris Siegfried

Desiree Hartstock & Chris Siegfried

Desiree and Chris fell in love during her season of The Bachelorette. She gave birth to their second child Zander Cruz Siegfried on Jan. 12, 2019. He's the younger brother to Asher, who was born in 2016.

Ashley Hebert, J.P. Rosenbaum

Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum

Ashley and J.P. met and fell in love on season 7 of The Bachelorette back in 2011. They got married in December 2012 and renewed their vows in August 2018 during a romantic vacation in Aruba. They, too, have two kids: Essex Rose Rosenbaum ("Essie" for short) and Fordham ("Ford") Rhys Rosenbaum. 

Jason Mesnick, Molly Mesnick

Jason & Molly Mesnick

Jason Mesnick redefined "drama" and brought it to a whole new level on After the Final Rose when his season of The Bachelor came to an end. In a stunning twist (which reminded some people of the Arie-Becca-Lauren situation), Jason broke up with his fiancée Melissa Rycroft and revealed that he still had feelings for Molly Malaney. Fast forward nine years and they're as happy as ever with their daughter Riley Anne Mesnick. Jason also has a son, Ty, from a previous marriage.

Congrats to all the Bachelor Nation parents! Who's next?

