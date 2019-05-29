Relive America's Got Talent's Most Heartwarming Golden Buzzer Moments

There's nothing more magical than a golden buzzer moment on America's Got Talent.

On Tuesday night, a new season of NBC's hit reality competition show kicked off with a fresh batch of contestants.

From magicians to dancers, viewers witnessed a wide variety of acts. But there was one singer who completely wowed the entire room with his talents and story. Oh yes, we're talking about Kodi Lee.

The 22-year-old singer, who is blind and autistic, performed a song on the piano and impressed the judges. In fact, Gabrielle Union awarded him the golden buzzer that guaranteed a spot for him in the live shows.

"I'm a new judge this season and I'm also a new mom this year and it's the toughest job I've ever had and the most rewarding job I've ever had. You just want to give your kids the moon and the stars and the rainbows and tonight I'm going to give you something special," she shared. "You just changed the world."