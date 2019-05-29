Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone On in Audition Rooms For an Interesting (and Hysterical) Reason

When an actor goes in for an audition, they typically turn off or mute their phone. Not Tiffany Haddish.

"You know what I'd do? I'd put my phone on voice memo and put it in my bag. I'd do the audition, walk out the room and leave my bag," the Girls Trip and The Last O.G. actress and comedienne told The Hollywood Reporter in a cover round-table interview released on Wednesday. "Then I'd come back and be like, 'Oh, I forgot my purse in there.'"

This trick would provide direct, candid and often insulting feedback from say, a casting director, that the subsequent filtered words from an agent. And Haddish wants to know what these people really think about her.