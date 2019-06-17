Kiss Kiss! Vote for This Year's Best On-Screen Smooch Ahead of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Pucker up people, the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are coming in hot!

Tonight the MTV Movie & TV Awards will be airing at 9 p.m. on MTV and we will finally know who will be taking home the popcorn trophies in a slew of categories.

Before we watch Zachary Levi host the show and see Lizzo perform, we want to know which couple you want to see win Best Kiss this year?

With so many cute couples and great on-screen smooches this year it'll be hard to choose, but we know you can handle it.

Check out all of the duos in the running this year before you watch the award show and then get ready to feel the love...starting with one of the cutest Riverdale Vixens and her super-hot bouncer bae AKA Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle.

Season three's hookup between Camila Mendes' Veronica and Charles Melton's Reggie made quite the impression on Riverdale fans which is why they are the first couple on this list.