The Challenge: War of the Worlds Reunion Sneak Peek: Da'Vonne Brought the Receipts for Feud With Kam

If you thought all the drama on The Challenge: War of the Worlds happened in the field, think again.

E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the big The Challenge: War of the Worlds reunion hosted by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and Kam Williams from Are You the One? And Da'Vonne Rogers from Big Brother aired their dirty social media laundry. Why the unfollows?

"I don't know, I just felt like there were things being said, YouTube videos being made," Kam said.

The YouTube videos Kam is referring to are Da'Vonne's episodic recap posts. When her first impressions video went up, Da'Vonne left out Theo Campbell of Love Island fame. But her real first impression? "Oh, damn. He fine. You know what I'm saying?" Da'Vonne said.