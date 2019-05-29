See Kodi Lee's America's Got Talent Audition That Left Everyone in Tears, Got Him the Golden Buzzer

And that's how you start America's Got Talent. Kodi Lee, 22, took to the stage with his mom, Tina Lee, and instantly wowed the judges.

Tina explained Kodi is blind and autistic, and his family "found out that he loved music early on."

"He listened and his eyes just went huge and he started singing and that's when I just—I was in tears ‘cause that's when I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, he's an entertainer.' Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world. Because when you're autistic it's really hard to do what everyone else does. It actually has saved his life, playing music," Tina told judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union.

Tina gave him a pep talk and he was off. The judges were shocked. Hough started crying immediately and the entire theater gave him a standing ovation.