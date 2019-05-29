Chris Hemsworth Reveals the Real Ways He Annoys Wife Elsa Pataky

With almost a decade of marriage under their belts, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have proven to be one of Hollywood's strongest couples. Still, this doesn't mean they don't get under each other's skin from time to time.

The Avengers star revealed how he irks his wife in a new interview with News.com.au.

"What annoys her about me?" he asked the news outlet with a laugh. "Probably if I surf a little long or stay out a little late from time to time. But that's usually because of traffic!"

However, he admitted his spouse might have a more thorough answer.

"What would annoy her? I'm perfect, nothing," he quipped. "But I can't wait for you to ask her that question. She'll give you a long list of things!"

As for what frustrates Hemsworth, the actor didn't pinpoint one thing.

"Well, if she's reading this, 'nothing annoys me about her!'" he said. "I gotta make sure there is a place for me in the bed when I get back home."