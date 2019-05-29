Khloe Kardashian Welcomes Scott Disick to Sunday Nights on E! After Flip It Like Disick Premiere Date Announcement

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., May. 29, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick will be "ruling Sunday nights" this summer on E!

Today E! announced the premiere dates for the upcoming seasons of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick—and we couldn't be more excited.

As was previously announced, Kardashian's transformation series has been picked up for a 3rd season. And, according to a new announcement, season 3 is right around the corner as it's premiering Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m.

In typical Kardashian fashion, Revenge Body season 3 will be chock-full of emotion since it'll feature "blood, sweat and cheers." Thanks to Khloe's inspirational guidance and Revenge Body's devoted trainers, several participants will get the chance to transform their lives for the better.

Sounds like the new Revenge Body episodes will have us grabbing for tissues!

Watch

Behind Every Body Is Blood, Sweat & Cheers on Revenge Body

Speaking of noteworthy transformations, Disick will be doing just that in the real estate world in season 1 of Flip It Like Disick. The new docu-series will premiere Sunday, August 4 at 10 p.m. and is slated to follow Lord Disick as he tackles his biggest business endeavor yet…luxury home flipping and remodeling.

"You know, you've transformed your whole life. Why not transform other people's houses?" Kardashian quipped to Disick in the video above. "You're great at it...You won't do mine, but you're great at it."

Thankfully, the father of three promised to tackle Khloe's property next if Flip It Like Disick gets a 2nd season.

Alongside Scott, Flip It Like Disick stars former pop singer-turned-interior designer Willa Ford, his best friend Benny Luciano, all-star (albeit short-tempered) contractor Miki Moor, realtor and Benny's wife Kozet Luciano and veteran assistant Lindsay Diamond.

It appears both Kardashian and Disick are ready to be masters of reinvention this summer, so be sure to tune-in.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Scott Disick , Real Estate , Flip It Like Disick , , Fitness , Reality TV , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Wells Adams Reveals Why His Wedding to Sarah Hyland Could Be "So Weird"

Game of Thrones Finale

Why Sophie Turner Doesn't Want a Sansa Stark Game of Thrones Spinoff

Jordan Fischer

Dancing With the Stars Champ Jordan Fisher Is Engaged: Inside His Romantic Proposal

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone On in Audition Rooms For an Interesting (and Hysterical) Reason

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Why Grace and Frankie Caused Jane Fonda to Have a "Nervous Breakdown"

Autumn Calabrese, Revenge Body, Trainers

Meet the Trainers From Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Season 3!

Reese Witherspoon, Kate McKinnon

These New Yorkers Don't Know the Difference Between Reese Witherspoon and Kate McKinnon

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.