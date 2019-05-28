Nailed It! Host Nicole Byer Calls Out Netflix for ''F--ked Up and Disrespectful'' Advertising

Netflix can't really say "Nailed it!" after Nailed It! host Nicole Byer called out the streaming service on Twitter.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user named @dylsauce tweeted an image of a Netflix thumbnail for the hit baking show and made some comments about the people in the photo. dylsauce wrote, "i remember reading somewhere that @netflix puts men on the thumbnails of shows and movies a lot, but yo - this is NUTS. @nicolebyer IS NAILED IT. I love wes and chef jacques but COME ON - this is so upsetting."

The thumbnail that was tweeted doesn't include a photo of Byer, but rather head judge Jacques Torres and assistant director Weston Bahr (lovingly known as Wes on the show). Both Jacques and Wes are white men, whereas Nicole is black.

Nailed It! is a competition among amateur bakers who attempt to replicate extremely complex-looking cakes and other desserts. Often times, it doesn't go very well. "It's edible" is usually the highest praise and if Chef Jacques doesn't spit out his cake, then it's a really good day.

Wes and Jacques both have pivotal roles on the show, with Jacques providing baking advice (ex: how to use molding chocolate) while Wes brings out the baker's hat and other prizes. Byer, on the other hand, is the hilarious host of the show who spews out more NSFW comments than the bakers know what to do with. She took to Twitter on Tuesday night to address the concerns over the thumbnail image, but deleted her messages not long after.