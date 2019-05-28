America's Got Talent Season 14's First Audition Will Blow You Away

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., May. 28, 2019 5:50 PM

America's Got Talent, Season 14, Greg Morton

NBC

America's Got Talent just found something special right out of the gate. 

The very first audition to air during season 14 was Greg Morton, a lover of voices who's been working as an announcer, but wants to make voiceover work his full time gig. That intro prepared us in no way for what we were about to witness, as Greg proceeded to reenact a Star Wars trailer, all by himself. 

It was no less than incredible, and included impressions of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Jabba the Hutt, Jar Jar Binks, Yoda,  Chewbacca, R2D2, C3PO, lightsabers and more. Eyes widened and jaws dropped as his performance went on, and by the end, the audience was on their feet. New judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were both blown away, as were Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Terry Crews. 

Simon Cowell Explains Switching Up America's Got Talent Judges

You can watch the performance below. 

Morton was followed by Eric Chien, a magician who may be coming for Shin Lim's crown with his silent card tricks, though he's also got a color-changing vest that Lim never had and some new tricks up his sleeve that we can't even describe. He also got a standing ovation, and Simon Cowell said he was on another level and "one of the best we've ever had." 

Chieng was then followed by 15 year-old Sophie Pecora, who opened up about having been bullied and then sang a song she wrote about the nightmare that is middle school, called "7th Grade." If you ever went to 7th grade, you might just cry. 

Basically it's safe to say that this new season of America's Got Talent is off to an incredibly good start, because all three of these had the judges and the audience on their feet. Sure, they were followed by a few upsettingly bad acts like dancing/stripping monkey and some sort of hellish puppet, but at least we'll always have these first three gems. 

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

