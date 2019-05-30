"I Just Worry About Her!" Kim Kardashian Voices Concern Over Khloe Kardashian's Rocky Relationship on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian is concerned for Khloe Kardashian.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss turns to close friend Malika Haqq to discuss Khloe's rocky relationship with Tristan Thompson. This sit down with Haqq comes about after a Bali-based medium informed True Thompson's mom that she has "fear" and trust issues with her beau.

"We had like numerous readings and they were all so weird," Kim spills to Malika. "And then the last one told her that she has a lot of hurt in her heart because her guy has really hurt her. And she said that she's been going back and forth and can't make a decision in the relationship and I so feel that."

By telling Khloe's best friend all about the psychic reading, Kim hopes to get more insight into how her sister is really coping.