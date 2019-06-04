Little Big Town's Red Carpet Looks May Be Your Next Style Crush

When it comes to the red carpet, Little Big Town always goes big!

As excitement continues to build for tomorrow night's 2019 CMT Music Awards, fashion lovers will have their eyes peeled to see what country music's biggest stars will be wearing at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

When it comes to Little Big Town—who are serving as hosts and performers for the live telecast—pop culture fans can expect a whole lot of looks.

"Oh you can fully expect multiple outfit changes! That's one of the best parts of being asked to come back and host. In that setup, it gives us a lot of creative freedom to try some things that we maybe couldn't for a red carpet," Karen Fairchild shared with E! News exclusively. "I remember last year, I got to wear this incredible Gucci pajama-inspired silk top and pant set and a vintage Loris Azzaro leopard dress that was my favorite of the night. Between the red carpet, performances and hosting, we will be changing left and right!"