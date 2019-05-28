3 Major Revelations From Ellen DeGeneres' Sit Down With David Letterman

Ellen DeGeneres opened up about some very personal moments from her past during her interview with David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Her interview with Letterman broached all types of subjects, but there were a few that really shined a new light on the Ellen host. The comedienne spoke to the former late night host about some highs and lows in her careers, her wife Portia De Rossi ("she's fantastic") and coming to terms with her sexuality.

In anticipation of DeGeneres' full interview with Letterman, which airs May 31, these are three of the biggest revelations we've learned thus far.

She was sexually assaulted by her stepfather when she was a teenager. At one point in their discussion, the Finding Dory star recalled a "horrible, horrible story" and why she's here talking about it all these years later.

"I'm angry at myself because I was too weak to stand up—I was 15 or 1," she revealed. "I mean, it's a really horrible, horrible story and the only reason I'm actually gonna go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not, you know, ever let someone do that."