Scott Disick Unveils His "Talentless" Clothing Brand & One Kardashian Family Member Isn't So Impressed

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., May. 31, 2019 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kris Jenner's mom is a tough sell!

Grandma MJ and Scott Disick's sweet friendship continues in this clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which sees the pair sharing coffee and banter in the Flip It Like Disick star's Hidden Hills kitchen. Of course, just because they've reached morning hangout levels of camaraderie doesn't mean the 84-year-old spitfire is going to start sugar-coating her opinions—bless her—not even about her grandkids' father's new entrepreneurial project.

"I've been working a lot on my clothing company that I have," Scott tells her. "It's called Talentless."

"What?" MJ wrinkles her nose.

"Talentless," he says again, and it's clear the KarJenner's beloved grandma is really trying here.

"Hm," she offers with a tight-lipped smile.

Watch

Scott Disick Takes MJ on an Adorable High Tea Date

"It's a play on the fact that everybody has always said everybody that's in the reality business have no talent," Scott explains, adding, "Everybody's loved the name."

And while MJ does fall head over heels for Talentless' actual product (Scott has samples in the next room), she has some other ideas for branding.

"What if you used something with a positive flair?" she suggests. "Like Talented. Or Handsome."

Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick's dad breaks it to her that his brand has already been trademarked, so there's not too much room for editing at this point. That said, who else thinks MJ would make a great a great addition to the Talentless marketing team?

See her hysterical response to Scott's brand name—and check out some Talentless T-shirts too—in the clip above!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Scott Disick , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

MJ Unimpressed By Scott Disick's 'Talentless' Clothing Line

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1608

"I Just Worry About Her!" Kim Kardashian Voices Concern Over Khloe Kardashian's Rocky Relationship on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian Is Concerned About Khloe's Troubled Relationship

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi's Favorite Grown-Up Food

Scott Disick, Birthday Party, Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie Reunite for Scott Disick’s Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1608

Khloe Kardashian Invites Malika Haqq to Cleveland for "Family Time" With True & Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq Take Cleveland

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.