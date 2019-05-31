Scott Disick Unveils His "Talentless" Clothing Brand & One Kardashian Family Member Isn't So Impressed

Kris Jenner's mom is a tough sell!

Grandma MJ and Scott Disick's sweet friendship continues in this clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which sees the pair sharing coffee and banter in the Flip It Like Disick star's Hidden Hills kitchen. Of course, just because they've reached morning hangout levels of camaraderie doesn't mean the 84-year-old spitfire is going to start sugar-coating her opinions—bless her—not even about her grandkids' father's new entrepreneurial project.

"I've been working a lot on my clothing company that I have," Scott tells her. "It's called Talentless."

"What?" MJ wrinkles her nose.

"Talentless," he says again, and it's clear the KarJenner's beloved grandma is really trying here.

"Hm," she offers with a tight-lipped smile.