Things Get Messy When Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson Try Goat Milking for the First Time on Relatively Nat & Liv

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., May. 30, 2019 6:30 AM

When life gives them lemons, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson make a mean batch of lemonade. Goat's milk? Different story.

But the ladies are all about trying new things in this laugh-out-loud clip from Sunday's Relatively Nat & Liv series premiere, which sees the adventurous pair of cousins and BFFs tasked with procuring their grocery items the old-fashioned way during a surprisingly authentic trip to the farm.

"We're actually looking for goat's milk," Liv explains near the clip's start, after an employee finds her and Nat exchanging zingers with some phallic-shaped veggies as props. Much to the gals' surprise, he informs them that it's "time to get some goat's milk out of a goat," since they're going for a full-on "country experience" here.

Watch

E! Series Relatively Nat & Liv First Look

"Well, great. Now we gotta go pull on some cow nipples," Nat deadpans, as she and Liv make their way over to an actual goat pasture nearby with wine in hand.

"OK, I think we make them trust us," reasons Liv, while the goats dart around them. Extending her glass to one furry face, she continues with, "Hi! Want a drink?"

Liv's goat whispering technique hits a roadblock later on when she and Nat are basically elbow deep in milk buckets—and Liv's goes flying.

See the hilarious ordeal for yourself in the clip above! And find out what happens when you inadvertently end up with goat's milk in your eye.

