Jenelle Evans Is ''Stunned'' After She and David Eason Lose Custody of Their 3 Children

Jenelle Evans has temporarily lost custody of all three of her children.
According to a source close to Jenelle, a judge temporarily ruled that the Teen Mom 2 star will not regain custody of her three children Jace, 9, Kaiser,4, and Ensley, 2. "Jenelle was stunned that the judge did not give her back the kids," the insider tells E! News. "They are all for the time being remaining with their respective caregivers."
Barbara Evans confirmed to E! News that she has custody of Jace and Ensley. She adds, "Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first."
As for David Eason's daughter, Maryssa, she remains in custody with her mother Whitney Johnson.
David and Jenelle, along with the children's current caregivers, will return to court next Tuesday to "see what the next steps are as this is a temporary custody decision," the source explains. For the time being, the source shares that the pair will be allowed "one hour once a week of supervised visits.
Until their next court date, the source says that Jenelle is "focusing on getting her kids back and she is focusing on working on her marriage."
The source adds that Jenelle is "completely crushed" by the judge's ruling. Moreover, the source says this "whole ordeal" has made Jenelle sick. A source previously told E! News that the legal drama "has been extremely draining" for Jenelle. "This was never expected. She is exhausted."
These custody hearings were initiated when her 4-year-old son Kaiser told his school counselors about the alleged murder of their family pet, a source previously shared. Child Protective Services then removed Kaiser from their North Carolina home, before eventually removing Ensley from the premises as well.
At the time, Jenelle told E! News, "During this difficult time, I am focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back."
- Reporting by Jessica Finn
