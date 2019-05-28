True Thompson Is the Cutest and Tiniest KylieSkin Fan in Sweet Video

Supporting her aunt!

True Thompson is loving her KylieSkin gift bag from her auntie, Kylie Jenner! It appears the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who recently launched her line of skin care products, sent her niece a sweet surprise. On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian shared a series of videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 13-month-old daughter receiving the KylieSkin present.

The videos show True, donning a cute onesie and a backwards cap, picking up the pink KylieSkin bag off of the floor.

"Bye!" True says to her mom, waving as she turns to walk away with the bag.

"Bye," a laughing Khloe can be heard saying in the background of the video.