True Thompson Is the Cutest and Tiniest KylieSkin Fan in Sweet Video

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 28, 2019 1:04 PM

True Thompson

Supporting her aunt!

True Thompson is loving her KylieSkin gift bag from her auntie, Kylie Jenner! It appears the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who recently launched her line of skin care products, sent her niece a sweet surprise. On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian shared a series of videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 13-month-old daughter receiving the KylieSkin present.

The videos show True, donning a cute onesie and a backwards cap, picking up the pink KylieSkin bag off of the floor.

"Bye!" True says to her mom, waving as she turns to walk away with the bag.

"Bye," a laughing Khloe can be heard saying in the background of the video.

True Thompson's Most Memorable Moments

In the next video, True holds on tight to her bag, laughing and waving at her mom.

"@kyliejenner she loves her gift bag," Khloe captioned the adorable post.

True then turns to leave and drops the bag, but she returns seconds later to retrieve it.

It was just last week that Kylie hosted a star-studded launch party for KylieSkin. The beauty mogul was joined at the bash by Khloe, Kris JennerCaitlyn Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. The celebration, which was also attended by YouTube stars James Charles and Nikita Dragun, included roller skating, pink sushi and delicious desserts.

And it seems as though fans are loving the KylieSkin line, many products are currently sold out online! Congratulations, Kylie!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

