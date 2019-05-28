Why America's Got Talent's Simon Cowell Is Comparing Julianne Hough to Paula Abdul

America's Got Talent returns for another summer of fun and there are big changes afoot. Joining Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel at the judge's table are Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. On stage it's Terry Crews hosting the festivities.

Why now for season 14?

"I have no idea," Cowell told E! News' Melanie Bromley. "Seriously. These things just happen, not for any bad reason, I think people just wanted a change. I was nervous at the beginning, because I really liked working with [Heidi Klum and Mel B], but the first day they were on set, I felt fine about it."

Cowell said Union and Hough had clearly seen the show and knew how to handle themselves. There have been disagreements, which Cowell said has been fun.