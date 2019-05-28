Score Up to 65% Off at This Marc Jacobs Flash Sale

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Tue., May. 28, 2019 11:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Marc Jacobs Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking for a new bag for summer? Well, you've come to the right place. Nordstrom Rack is currently offering deep discounts up to 65% off on Marc Jacobs merch. From smaller items like card cases, crossbodys and wallets to bigger bags like messengers and even duffles—it's all on sale. 

We've highlighted a few of our fashionable faves below. So take a look and happy shopping!

E-Comm: Marc Jacobs Flash Sale

Marc Jacobs Retake Mini Nylon Tote Bag

The pop-of-color trim elevates this nylon bag.

SHOP NOW: $275 $97 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Marc Jacobs Flash Sale

Many Layers Of Marc Jacobs Leather Card Case

The bold graphics make this an eye-catching choice for the girl on the go!

SHOP NOW: $120 $48 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Marc Jacobs Flash Sale

Large Sport Slingback Bag

We can't think of a better catchall bag to take glamping or to the beach.

SHOP NOW: $695 $350 at Nordstrom Rack

Article continues below

E-Comm: Marc Jacobs Flash Sale

Zip That Messenger Bag

This classic bag is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

SHOP NOW: $275 $140

E-Comm: Marc Jacobs Flash Sale

Lock That Leather Messenger Bag

Get in on the pastel trend at 50% off!

SHOP NOW: $450 $225 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Marc Jacobs Flash Sale

Avenue Crossbody

Another classic style that is so worth the investment

SHOP NOW: $350 $178 at Nordstrom Rack

Article continues below

E-Comm: Marc Jacobs Flash Sale

Glitter Stripe Leather Wallet

Be glam-rock every day with this dazzler that 65% off!

SHOP NOW: $135 $47 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Marc Jacobs Flash Sale

The Sling Beads Pompom Mini Leather Satchel

The beads and pompoms add a little boho flair to this classic bag.

SHOP NOW: $495 $198 at Nordstrom Rack

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , VG , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: 13 Blowout Products That Are Worth Every Penny

13 Blowout Products That Are Worth Every Penny

E-Comm: Summer Beach Reads

Dive Into These Summer Beach Reads

E-Comm: Best Swimsuits to Flatter Every Figure

Best Swimsuits to Flatter Every Figure

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Giambattista Valli x H&M Is Here!

E-Comm: National Wine Day

12 Items Every Wine Lover Should Own

E-Comm: Memorial Day Sales

Best Memorial Day Sales of 2019

E-Comm: Stranger Things by H&M

Stranger Things x H&M Collab Has All Your Summer Must-Haves

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.