Latin Pop Star Gabriel Diniz Dead at 28 After Horrific Plane Crash

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 28, 2019 11:30 AM

Gabriel Diniz

Latin singer Gabriel Diniz has passed away at the age of 28, multiple outlets report.

The pop star, beloved in his native Brazil and known for his hit song "Jenifer," died on Monday, May 27, when his plane crashed in the town of Porto do Mato in Estância, on the southern coast of Sergipe. Sergipe, Brazil's smallest state, is located northeast of Salvador, where Gabriel's small plane reportedly took off from.

According to Gabriel's social media, he had just performed in Feira de Santana, located northwest of Salvador. On May 26, Gabriel posted photos from his performance, sharing a message with his fans. 

"Always a joy to return to Feira de Santana and be greeted with such joy and with so much positive energy thank you for the kindness guys," his message, translated to English, reads.

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

"A real crowd enjoying our show," his post concludes. "Until next time God willing."

According to reports, Gabriel was on his way to girlfriend Karoline Calheiros' birthday party. The plane's landing destination was Maceió.

Gabriel's friend, soccer player Roberto Firmino, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late pal. 

"There are things that are hard to believe, the chip does not fall," he wrote alongside a video of Gabriel performing. "The message of love and joy that you left here on earth was incredible. Glad to have met you. Rest in peace."

Our thoughts are with Gabriel's loved ones during this heartbreaking time.

