Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Welcome Baby No. 3—Find Out Her Name

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 28, 2019 10:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald

www,theSeewaldFamily.com

It was a Memorial Day weekend to remember for Jessa Duggar.

The Counting On star and husband Ben Seewald welcomed their third child—a beautiful baby girl—at home on Sunday.

"She feels so tiny compared to her siblings!" the couple shared in a statement to E! News. "We're so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!"

According to the couple, their baby girl weighed in a seven pounds and 14 ounces. As for her name, the proud parents chose Ivy Jane Seewald.

"We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking ‘Well, I guess we have a change of plans! After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57 p.m," the couple added.  "Her due date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again. We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers. We definitely weren't expecting that!"

Watch

Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard Prepping for First Baby!

Back in January, Jessa and Ben confirmed they were expanding their family in a blog post.

While they didn't know the sex of their baby early on, they couldn't help but hope for a daughter.

Jessa Duggar, Jessa Seewald

Instagram

"If our predictions are right, then we already have a ton [of] the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!" Jessa wrote. "At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl—though we joked that we'd be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things."

As for her third pregnancy, Jessa kept fans updated throughout the journey on social media.

And for those wondering if third time is the charm, the reality star may have your answer.

"I honestly can't believe it. It seems like this pregnancy has flown by!" she wrote on Instagram. "Can anybody else attest to that fact that when you have toddler or two keeping you on your toes, pregnancy just seems to fly by??"

Congratulations to the Duggar crew on their expanding family and watch new episodes of Counting On this fall only on TLC.

Us Weekly was first to report the news.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ , Jessa Duggar , Pregnancies , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kanye West

Kanye West Gets Candid About Bipolar Disorder, the "Stigma of Crazy"

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé Stars Russ and Paola on Life With a New Baby, Regrets and Surprises Ahead

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted as a Teenager

Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Miley Cyrus Sets the Record Straight on That Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Lyric

Mark Jansen, Elena Davies

Big Brother's Elena Davies Addresses Reconciliation Rumors With Ex Mark Jansen

Julia Roberts, Notting Hill

See What the Cast of Notting Hill Looked Like at the Movie's Premiere 20 Years Ago

Jesse Williams, Taylour Paige

Jesse Williams and Girlfriend Taylour Paige Turn Up the Heat in Colombia

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.