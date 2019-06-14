Vote for Your Favorite Villain From Thanos in Avengers: Endgame to Joe on You Before the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are quickly approaching and that means it's time to get your vote on!

This year, the show will be hosted by Zachary Levi AKA the superhero and star of Shazam! and he's sure to bring both star power and humor when he takes the stage. He will be joined by killer performers throughout the night including Lizzo and Macklemore.

When the show begins on Monday, June 17, stars from some of this year's biggest movies and TV shows are sure to be in attendance since this year's nominees feature movies like Avengers: Endgame, To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Lady Gaga is nominated for her performance in A Star Is Born.

Plus, there are TV shows like Game of Thrones and Riverdale in the running so you aren't going to want to miss it.

One of our favorite categories this year however has to be Best Villain. There are a lot of thrilling, haunting and downright evil characters in the category and we don't know who will win.