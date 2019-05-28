Jesse Williams and Girlfriend Taylour Paige Turn Up the Heat in Colombia

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 28, 2019 7:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jesse Williams

Instagram

Jesse Williams spent Memorial Day weekend enjoying some fun in the sun with his leading lady Taylour Paige.

The Grey's Anatomy actor took to Instagram on Monday to post a picture of himself cuddling with the Hit the Floor actress on a boat in Colombia's Isla Barú.

Paige donned an orange bikini for the getaway and accessorized her look with a green hat and some dainty necklaces. As for Williams, he wasn't afraid to wear some bling for the boat ride and wore a gold chain and watch.

It appears the dynamic duo vacationed with a few of their pals. Grace Mahary, a model and founder of Project Tsehigh, also shared a few pictures from the trip on Instagram.

"They say your circle gets smaller as you grow older... but this year my [heart] showed me otherwise," she captioned the snapshots.

Watch

Sarah Drew & Jesse Williams Talk Grey's Anatomy Romance

Williams and Paige made their public debut as a couple earlier this month at the Ozwald Boateng Harlem Runway Show in New York. However, their history goes back even further. Back in April, Paige shared an Instagram post hinting the two had been hanging out as early as the fall of 2008. She also appeared on a 2016 episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Williams previously dated Taylor Rooks and Minka Kelly. Before these relationships, he was married to Aryn Drake-Lee. The two split in 2017 and their divorce battle continues to make headlines.

They share two children: Maceo and Sadie.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jesse Williams , Couples , Vacation , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince William Robe Lowe

Rob Lowe Pokes Fun at Prince William's ''Traumatic'' Hair Loss

Natalie Halcro, Nat & Liv 101

Will Natalie Halcro's Surprise Anniversary Party for Parents Rhonda & Jim Get Spoiled By a Family Member?

The Bachelorette, Cast

The Bachelorette's Hannah Pleads Stop F--king With My Mind in Dramatic New Trailer

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, Luke Parker

When Luke Tried to Cut Hannah Off—It's The Bachelorette Moment Everyone Is Talking About

Christy Carlson Romano

Disney’s Christy Carlson Romano Opens Up About Her History With Self-Harm, Depression and Binge-Drinking

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018

Here's How Many Kids Behati Prinsloo Says Adam Levine Wants

E-Comm: 13 Blowout Products That Are Worth Every Penny

13 Blowout Products That Are Worth Every Penny

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.