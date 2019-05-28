Rob Lowe Pokes Fun at Prince William's ''Traumatic'' Hair Loss

Hair's the deal: Rob Lowe prefers a full mane.

During an interview with the U.K.'s Daily Telegraph , the West Wing alum poked fun at Prince William's hair—or lack thereof. Asked whether he considers himself more or less vain than British men, Lowe laughed then replied, "That's a low bar. Can we talk about William?"

"I mean the future king of your country let himself lose his own hair, so when I say British men set a very low bar..." he said with a pause. "Honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair."

And, as the 55-year-old pointed out, there are ways to keep a luscious head of locks today. "There's a pill!" Lowe, who sports a full head of hair, joked. "The first glimmer that a single hair of mine was going to fall out, I was having stuff mainlined into my f---ing veins. And that's what I did for the next thirty years."