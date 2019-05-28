The Bachelorette's Hannah Pleads Stop F--king With My Mind in Dramatic New Trailer

Is The Bachelorette getting viewers ready for a battle of the Lukes?

In a new preview, Luke S. and Luke P. have a tense situation over, what else, Hannah Brown.

"Let me just tell you, man, karma is a bitch, and you're going to get one," Luke S. tells Luke P. in the video below.

Seems like Luke P. didn't take Hannah's conversation about cockiness vs. confidence to heart because he's later seen saying he's not threatened by anybody, getting in the faces of other guys and being aggressive on the rugby field.

In the new trailer for what's to come, Jed is coming in hot.

"I feel something inside me growing that I've never felt before and I think it could turn into forever," he tells her.