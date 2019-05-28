Here's How Many Kids Behati Prinsloo Says Adam Levine Wants

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are the proud parents to Dusty Rose Levine and Gio Grace Levine, and it looks like the celebrity couple already has plans to grow their family of four.

The supermodel discussed the possibility of having more kids on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While Prinsloo says her Maroon 5 hubby would like to have a total of five kids, she's not so sure this will be the final number.

"I thought I wanted five, but now I think three or four will be good," she says.

Ellen DeGeneres then teases the mother of two about "backing up" her count.

"Just by one," Prinsloo says. "Adam can't have everything. I'm carrying them."

If the two stars decide to have more children, they can always turn to DeGeneres for baby names. After all, the celebrities credit the TV host with coming up with their firstborn's moniker.