SUNDAYS
AT 9 PM

Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi's Favorite Grown-Up Food

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 27, 2019 3:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

While Stormi Webster is only 1, she already has A-list taste. 

Such was revealed thanks to the tot's famous mom, Kylie Jenner, whose recent sushi date with gal pal Heather Sanders popped up on Sander's YouTube account on Sunday. 

During the vlog, the friends enjoyed some dishes together at Katsuya as Sanders tried sushi for the first time. Meanwhile, as Jenner explained to her pal, she's been eating sushi since middle school—and it seems she's passed down some of her tastes to her daughter. 

"Stormi loves sushi," she told Sanders before clarifying, "I don't feed her anything raw."

Watch

Stormi Webster Takes Fashion Cues From Mom Kylie Jenner

However, the makeup mogul noted she takes her 1-year-old daughter to famed Japanese eatery, Nobu, where the youngster likes to dine on edamame and rice. 

"She just loves edamame. They'll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until they're all gone," she said of Stormi. "She'll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

More than a year since she gave birth to her first child in February 2018, it seems Kylie and Stormi's mother-daughter bond continues to get sweeter.

As she wrote for Mother's Day earlier this month, "The best thing I've ever done, my greatest role in this life."

Cheers to countless more sushi dates for Kylie and Stormi. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kardashians , Stormi Webster , Celeb Kids , Babies , Food , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Scott Disick, Birthday Party, Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie Reunite for Scott Disick’s Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1608

Khloe Kardashian Invites Malika Haqq to Cleveland for "Family Time" With True & Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq Take Cleveland

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1607

Who Is Corey Gamble? The Kardashians (& Kanye West) Clash With Kris Jenner Over Her "Secretive" Boyfriend

Kourt Overstays & Khloe Gets Awkward: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S16, Ep7)

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick

Celebrate Scott Disick's Birthday With a Toast to His & Kourtney Kardashian's Cutest Family Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Low-Key Anniversary Dinner

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.