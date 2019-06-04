Dance Moms Returns: Where Are Abby Lee Miller's Students Now?

For Abby Lee Miller's most beloved students, the beat goes on long after livin' on the dance floor.

Back in the summer of 2011, Lifetime premiered a reality show that followed the early training and careers of children in dance and show business.

Cameras rolled as students danced nonstop at the Abby Lee Dance Company Studios. As for their parents, they managed to get competitive when being their kid's greatest cheerleader.

Tonight, a brand-new season kicks off with a brand-new crop of students. But for those select dancers who have moved on, they are still finding huge success thanks to their hard work, talents and loyal fan base.

"I learned that you have to work hard for the things you want in life. They won't be handed to you on a silver platter—you have to work persistently to get them," Chloe Lukasiak shared with E! News when sharing her biggest lesson from Dance Moms. "You can't give up or listen to the people who will try to stop you from reaching success."