Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Welcome Their First Child

Kate Mara is officially a mom!

The actress and Jamie Bell welcomed their first child together earlier this month. And it's a girl!

"We had a baby a couple weeks ago..." the new mom wrote on Instagram Monday afternoon. "Here are her feet."

Their bundle of joy joins half-brother Jack Bell, who Jamie shares with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Just a few weeks ago, the famous couple hosted a festive baby shower at their Los Angeles home. Kate's sister Rooney Mara and her beau, Joaquin Phoenix, attended the pink-themed soirée, which was decorated with beautiful arrangements of wildflowers and roses. Multiple outlets report that the lucky guests showered the first-time mom with presents wrapped in pink paper.

While everyone's gaze was fixed on the mom-to-be, all of her attention was devoted to Jamie's son, Jack. A source told Us Weekly, "[She] spent a lot of time playing with Jamie's son in the yard."