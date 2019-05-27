Candace Cameron Bure and Her Fuller House BFFs Live Their Best Life at NKOTB Concert

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 27, 2019 12:11 PM
Never underestimate the New Kids On The Block fan base.
As the boy band continued The Mixtape Tour Sunday night at the Hollywood Bowl, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight and Danny Wood had a few familiar faces in the audience.
Hey guys, Candace Cameron Bure and her Fuller House co-stars are really big fans.
As documented on social media, the actress brought along a group of friends including Andrea Barber and Soni Nicole Bringas for an unforgettable night of music.
Let's just say they lived their best lives step by step.
"What a night!!! #MixedTapeTour with my girls!!" Candace shared on Instagram in between dancing to NKOTB's biggest hits.
Andrea added, "My favorite kind of night! #NKOTB #MixtapeTour."
In addition to knowing all the words to countless songs, Andrea went all out with a NKOTB retro T-shirt. And when Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Salt-N-Pepa took to the stage, the party only continued.
"So glad you guys came!" Tiffany wrote in the comments section. Debbie added, "What a magical night with magical fans, friends, and family and fans who have become family, fellow artists and peers who I am filled with gratitude to get to share the stage with each and every night."
And for those wondering if this is a girls-only concert, it's not true! Fuller House creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin was able to enjoy the fun that included a late-night trip to In-N-Out burger.
Don't worry, music lovers. The tour isn't over yet. Find out when New Kids On the Block is heading to your neighborhood online now.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?