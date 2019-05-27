Roger Mathews Slams "Negative Comments" Towards JWoww and His Family

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 27, 2019 9:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Roger Matthews, Kids

Instagram

Roger Mathews doesn't want to hear any negativity this Memorial Day.

As Jenni "JWoww" Farley enjoys part of the holiday weekend in Las Vegas with her new boyfriend, her ex is speaking out on social media.

"Happy Memorial Day everyone. There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still," he shared. "I'm a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it. Jenni also has tough skin and can take it however the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time our children are unnecessary."

Roger continued, "I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused in the eyes of the public but I'll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn't be to much to ask for everyone else too."

Watch

Jenni JWoww Farley & New BF Zack Make Official Debut as Couple

The Instagram post also featured the couple's two kids snuggling with dad after enjoying a day at the pool.

"We both love our children emphatically and always will," he shared. "It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive. Enjoy this beautiful day."

In true social media fashion, not everyone was feeling the love and light. When one follower suggested that Roger spends more time with the kids "than their own mother," he quickly came to his ex-wife's defense.

"Why because you see a few posts?" he wrote in the comments section. "You have no idea what our actual reality is."

Zing!

As the friendly exes put on a united front, JWoww has in fact moved on with a special new man.

In fact, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello made their red carpet debut as a couple this weekend at Hakkasan Night Club inside Las Vegas' MGM Grand.

They were also able to join Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and watch DJ Pauly D perform at Drai's Beachclub.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ JWoww , , Top Stories , Apple News , Instagram

Trending Stories

Latest News
Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, NKOTB

Candace Cameron Bure and Her Fuller House BFFs Live Their Best Lives at NKOTB Concert

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Sticks Up for 16-Year-Old Singer and Proves She's Still Our American Idol

Scott Disick, Birthday Party, Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie Reunite for Scott Disick’s Birthday Party

Johnny Galecki, Alaina Meyers, Baby Gender Reveal

The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Reveals Sex of First Child With a Paint Party

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Demi Lovato

Bathing Suit Season Is Here! Get Inspired This Summer Thanks to Lili Reinhart, Demi Lovato, Gabrielle Union & More

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1608

Khloe Kardashian Invites Malika Haqq to Cleveland for "Family Time" With True & Tristan Thompson

Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

Inside Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen's "New Normal" 1 Year After The Bachelorette

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.