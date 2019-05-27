The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Reveals Sex of First Child With a Paint Party

Instagram
Johnny Galecki is going big for his gender reveal party.
Over the Memorial Day weekend, The Big Bang Theory star and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer invited family and close friends for a special celebration.
As seen on social media, the happy couple revealed they were having a baby boy with the help of blue paint.
"A day I'll never forget," Johnny wrote on Instagram while sharing a kiss with his leading lady.
Love Catering, Inc. supplied food for lucky attendees while Kelsey Harper helped design the big reveal.
"To all those who voted boy you were right!" Alaina also shared on Instagram Stories after the big moment.
Earlier this month, Johnny announced on Instagram that he was going to be a dad later this year.
Instagram
"We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," the 44-year-old star wrote to his followers. "We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families."
He added, "There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."
The pregnancy announcement also came soon after Johnny celebrated The Big Bang Theory's wrap party.
As they like to say: As one chapter ends, another begins! Congratulations again to the couple on their big news.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM