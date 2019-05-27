The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Reveals Sex of First Child With a Paint Party

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 27, 2019 8:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Johnny Galecki, Alaina Meyers, Baby Gender Reveal

Instagram

Johnny Galecki is going big for his gender reveal party.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, The Big Bang Theory star and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer invited family and close friends for a special celebration.

As seen on social media, the happy couple revealed they were having a baby boy with the help of blue paint.

"A day I'll never forget," Johnny wrote on Instagram while sharing a kiss with his leading lady.

Love Catering, Inc. supplied food for lucky attendees while Kelsey Harper helped design the big reveal.

"To all those who voted boy you were right!" Alaina also shared on Instagram Stories after the big moment.

Watch

See Kaley Cuoco's Reaction to The Big Bang Theory Ending

Earlier this month, Johnny announced on Instagram that he was going to be a dad later this year.

Johnny Galecki, Alaina Meyers, Baby Gender Reveal

Instagram

"We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," the 44-year-old star wrote to his followers. "We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families."

He added, "There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."

The pregnancy announcement also came soon after Johnny celebrated The Big Bang Theory's wrap party.

As they like to say: As one chapter ends, another begins! Congratulations again to the couple on their big news.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Johnny Galecki , Pregnancies , Babies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Demi Lovato

Bathing Suit Season Is Here! Get Inspired This Summer Thanks to Lili Reinhart, Demi Lovato, Gabrielle Union & More

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1608

Khloe Kardashian Invites Malika Haqq to Cleveland for "Family Time" With True & Tristan Thompson

Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

Inside Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen's "New Normal" 1 Year After The Bachelorette

E-Comm: Summer Beach Reads

Dive Into These Summer Beach Reads

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Showed the Cast Reacting to the End of the Series and It Was So Good

North West, Penelope Disick, Dream Kardashian, Instagram

North West and Penelope Disick Are the Newest Members of Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir

JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai

J.J. Watt Is Engaged to Pro Soccer Player Kealia Ohai

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.