Oh Captain, My Captain (America), It's Chris Evans' Birthday & We're Celebrating With His Best Roles

Three cheers for Captain America!

Chris Evans is now 38 years old and we are happy to celebrate him and all his glory.

The Boston native has been on our radar since 2000 when he first appeared on a short-lived TV show called Opposite Sex, which also starred Milo Ventimiglia, and in the same year he starred in two films. In 2001, the birthday boy made his way into a more memorable role when he played the jock in Not Another Teen Movie.

After that, Evans was in one movie after the next and by 2005 he made his way into the superhero universe as Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four. As fans of Evans know, that was only the beginning with him and the superhero action films.

In honor of the actor's birthday, we are taking a trip down memory lane and not-so-secretly waiting to see what he does next.