Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Showed the Cast Reacting to the End of the Series and It Was So Good

Game of Thrones is now really, truly over.

HBO just aired Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which documented the making of the final season of the series, and there were three things about it that we just can't get over.

First of all, extras made up as wights but wearing sweatshirts and sitting around eating chips is hilarious and the perfect random shot to cut to at any moment.

Second of all, the makeup artist who missed her daughter's Easter bonnet parade and Mother's Day assembly for the 55 days of night shoots should win an award.

Third of all, watching the cast react to the end of the series is our new favorite set of GIFs.

In fact, we made it into a set of GIFs, documenting the cast reacting to Arya's killing of the Night King and Jon's killing of Dany in a series of moments of disbelief and delightful nervous laughter.