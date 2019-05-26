J.J. Watt Is Engaged to Pro Soccer Player Kealia Ohai

J.J. Watt is "the luckiest man in the world."

After dating for over three years, the Texans football star got down on one knee to ask for Kealia Ohai's hand in marriage. And, obviously, she said yes!

"Still can't believe I get to be with you forever," Ohai, a pro soccer player, shared on Instagram. "I love you."

Her fiancé is just as excited to spend the rest of his life with her. He proudly proclaimed on Instagram that he is the "luckiest man in the world," and added #SheSaidYes.

Of course, their friends and family, which includes Pittsburgh Steeler lineback T.J. Watt, congratulated the pair on the happy news. The Steelers linebacker commented on Kealia's photo, "Couldn't be happier for you guys!!"