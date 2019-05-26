Sofia Richie Wishes ''Best Friend'' Scott Disick a Happy Birthday

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., May. 26, 2019 5:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Sofia Richieis wishing her "best friend" Scott Disick a very happy birthday.

The reality star and self-proclaimed lord is turning 36 this year, which calls for plenty of messages of love and gratitude from those closest to him, including his girlfriend. Since the clock struck midnight, birthday wishes have been pouring in for the father-of-three. 

Sofia took to social media to share a photo of her and her beau cuddled up, with a "happy birthday" caption.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner was one of the Kardashian-Jenners to send love to Scott. On Instagram she thanked the birthday boy for being the "most incredible father to Mason, Penelope and Reign." The momager added, "I thank God every day that you are a part of our family."

Kim Kardashian followed up her mom's photo collage with a few precious throwback photos of the Lord and little sister Kylie Jenner. "Found these gems from 2008," she joked in the caption. 

Watch

Scott Disick Shocked By Appraiser's Assessment of Khloe's Art

Jokes aside, Kim shared that she is grateful for the years of friendship that they have had together. "Scott I've known you for almost 15 years, we've all been through so much together and have the best memories! You are like my brother," she shared. "I've seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend."

Like her mom, Kim said that she is "so happy" to have Scott in their lives.

Happy birthday, Scott!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sofia Richie , Scott Disick , Birthdays , Celebrity Families , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Nearly Falls Down on Indy 500 Red Carpet and Recovers Like a Champ

JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Las Vegas

JWoww's New Boyfriend Zack Has Met Her Kids: Couple Dishes on Relationship in Red Carpet Debut

Ashley Wirkus

Summer House Alum Ashley Wirkus Welcomes Baby No. 1

Stan Lee, Keya Morgan, Avengers Global World Premiere

Stan Lee's Business Partner Keya Morgan Arrested for Alleged Elder Abuse

Snooki, Pregnant

Snooki Wants to Give Birth to Baby No. 3 Already: "Come Out You Little S--t"

JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Las Vegas

JWoww and Boyfriend Zack Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple on Las Vegas Date Night

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Celine Dion

Kim Kardashian's Hubby Kanye West Surprises Her With Date to See Céline Dion

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.