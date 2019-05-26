JWoww's New Boyfriend Zack Has Met Her Kids: Couple Dishes on Relationship in Red Carpet Debut

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello have been going strong for more than a month and while they did make their red carpet debut as a couple in Las Vegas on Saturday, she has not told her children that she has a new boyfriend.

The 34-year-old Jersey Shore star had revealed in April that she was dating Zack, 24, several months after she filed for divorce from Roger Mathews. The two soon made their relationship Instagram official. E! News recently learned that the two had actually met years ago through his sister, and he even attended her and Roger's 2015 wedding. He has since also met their kids, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 3.

"They actually have known him for a while," JWoww told E! News.

"I met Meilani a couple of years ago," Zack said, in what marked some of his first comments to the press about JWoww about her family. "She loves me, I feel, right?"

"Yeah," JWoww. "She knows Zack as my friend's brother, so she's always like, 'That's Erica's brother, that's Erica's brother,' and then she knows him from Disney, 'cause we all went as a group, so she always thinks of him as the one who...goes on the rides and is super fun and that's basically how I always want to present the situation, as just like, a friend. So it doesn't get wishy-washy."