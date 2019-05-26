Kim Kardashian's Hubby Kanye West Surprises Her With Date to See Céline Dion

Twitter / Kim Kardashian
by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 26, 2019 10:51 AM
Twitter / Kim Kardashian
Because you loved me...
Kim Kardashian got the ultimate belated fifth anniversary surprise from husband Kanye West on Saturday; he took her out on a date to Las Vegas to watch Céline Dion perform at her Céline show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The two got to also hang out on the side of the stage and then had a private meeting with the singer.
"He surprised me with a date in Vegas with @celinedion," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story.
She posted several videos from the concert as well as a couple of photos of her and Kanye with Dion. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sparkled in a white catsuit adorned with crystals, while the singer glittered in a gold bespoke Schiaparelli suit.
Kim had previously met Dion in 2011. In a 2016 interview with Billboard, she called the singer her "favorite."
Kim and Kanye celebrated five years of marriage this past Friday, two weeks after they welcomed their fourth child and second son, Psalm West, via surrogate.
Twitter / Kim Kardashian
Dion's Las Vegas residency will come to an end on June 8 after eight years. In September, she will begin touring her native Canada and the United States.
WatchKeeping Up With The Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!
From Living on $5 a Day to $1 Million Paychecks: How Life Has Completely Changed for the Game of Thrones Stars
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?