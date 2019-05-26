Joanna Krupa Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Joanna Krupa is going to be a mom.

The 40-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum and model announced on Instagram on Saturday, via a photo of her holding a positive home pregnancy test, that she is pregnant with her and husband Douglas Nunes' first child.

"Hi Guys! Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone," she wrote. "Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can't wait to meet this little [angel emoji]."

"Well it's about time!" Nunes commented. That took a lot of work!"