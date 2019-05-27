Inside Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen's "New Normal" 1 Year After The Bachelorette

Kylie Gayer/E! News
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 27, 2019 4:00 AM
One year later and things are still coming up roses for Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen.
While Bachelor Nation fans are currently glued to their TVs as they watch Hannah Brown find her happily ever after, last season's Bachelorette is quietly enjoying life with her fiancé away from Los Angeles.
Earlier this year, Becca moved in with Garrett further south near San Diego, Calif. And spoiler alert: Things have been good!
"It's my first time I've ever lived with a guy so it's been an adjustment. I was used to living on my own so now it's coordinating our schedules and our ways of living but it's been so fun," she told E! News exclusively at the grand opening of Tacotopia presented by Cholula Hot Sauce in Santa Monica, Calif.
Becca continued, "I would say our new normal when we're at home is Garrett loves to cook so usually we'll have a nice dinner with wine and then we'll go to the hot tub and sit in the spa and watch the sun go down. His brother and sister-in-law live like 10 minutes from us so they come over. We always have game night."
And while the over-the-top dates Bachelorette fans may be used to are over, these two still know how to create unforgettable experiences.
Recently, the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary with a trip to Thailand. They are also headed to Bali in August for a couple of weeks.
For those wondering about any and all wedding plans, the pair is taking their time. Instead of rushing through the process, Becca is hoping to enjoy the planning phase on her time.
"That's the number one question. No date, no venue. All we know is we talked about having food trucks and a bunch of games. That's all we have set so far but nothing beyond that," she shared. "I want to be able to enjoy the entire wedding planning process. I love to plan and coordinate and pick out unique details so whenever that finally happens, I want to make sure everything is perfect for us."
And as she prepares to launch a new loungewear line this summer called BtheLabel, Becca is excited to do life with a special man.
"One of my favorite things about him is his sense of humor. He can find the funny in everything. He keeps me laughing and smiling and that's really important," she told us. "He doesn't take life too seriously. When I'm down, he always lifts me up."
The Bachelorette airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC.
