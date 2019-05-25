Jennifer Lopez Redefines Gym Selfies As She Shows Off Her Toned Abs

Jennifer Lopez is once again proving that she's simply unstoppable.

The multi-talented artist is only a few weeks from launching her It's My Party tour, which kicks off on June 7 at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. She turns 50 the day before the last show of her tour, which ends in Miami.

Per usual, J.Lo has been hitting the gym and putting the rest of us to shame with her well-toned body that she regularly (and understandably) flaunts on social media.

On Saturday, the 49-year-old posted a selfie on Instagram that showed her at some point during her workout. The "Dinero" singer wore a white sports bra and pink pants and her six-pack abs were on full display.

"Getting it in right before rehearsals. Almost tour time," she captioned the selfie.