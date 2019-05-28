EXCLUSIVE!

Will Natalie Halcro's Surprise Anniversary Party for Parents Rhonda & Jim Get Spoiled By a Family Member?

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., May. 28, 2019 7:00 AM

A surprise for mom and dad!

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's season premiere of Relatively Nat & Liv, Natalie Halcro pulls aside siblings Stephanie Halcro and Joel Halcro to discuss their parents' upcoming 40th wedding anniversary.

"I think we should throw them a surprise party," Nat suggests to her siblings at a family dinner. "I want it to be fabulous, not just like a picnic style thing."

Although Nat gains her siblings' approval, she asks if they'll be able to help her pull it off as it's "really last minute." While self-proclaimed "black sheep" Stephanie agrees to assist Nat in this plan, she seems somewhat hesitant. This may be because the rest of the Halcro clan teases her for her hippy ways.

"I have beliefs in things and practices that they don't understand," Stephanie admits in a confessional. "Some tease me that I'm a hippy or that I'm a witch."

Watch

Relatively Nat & Liv Stars Aren't Done Dating Pro Athletes

Regardless, Stephanie would rather be a "hippy witch than a snippy bitch." Furthermore, Stephanie warns that she isn't the family member to worry about as cousin Owen Pierson allegedly can't keep a secret.

"It's a surprise so please don't blow it," Nat begs Joel and Stephanie. "For real."

"Oh my god, don't tell f--king Owen. Please don't tell Owen," the oldest Halcro retorts.

Will the Halcro siblings be able to pull off this surprise? For that answer, be sure to tune in to Nat & Liv's premiere Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m.

Watch the full party planning chat for yourself in the clip above!

