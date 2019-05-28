Will Natalie Halcro's Surprise Anniversary Party for Parents Rhonda & Jim Get Spoiled By a Family Member?

A surprise for mom and dad!

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's season premiere of Relatively Nat & Liv, Natalie Halcro pulls aside siblings Stephanie Halcro and Joel Halcro to discuss their parents' upcoming 40th wedding anniversary.

"I think we should throw them a surprise party," Nat suggests to her siblings at a family dinner. "I want it to be fabulous, not just like a picnic style thing."

Although Nat gains her siblings' approval, she asks if they'll be able to help her pull it off as it's "really last minute." While self-proclaimed "black sheep" Stephanie agrees to assist Nat in this plan, she seems somewhat hesitant. This may be because the rest of the Halcro clan teases her for her hippy ways.

"I have beliefs in things and practices that they don't understand," Stephanie admits in a confessional. "Some tease me that I'm a hippy or that I'm a witch."