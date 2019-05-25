Kendall Jenner Soaks Up the Sun on Jet Skis With Luka Sabbat in Monaco After Ben Simmons Split

Life's a beach and Kendall Jenner is just playing on the water.

The 23-year-old model spent part of her Saturday hanging out on a yacht and jet skiing in Monaco with some of her famous friends, including Bella Hadid and Luka Sabbat.

Kendall looked like she was having the time of her life out on the waves as she raced around the crystal-clear blue water of the Mediterranean Sea. In one picture, Kendall raised her hands up in the air with a huge smile on her face as she rode next to Sabbat.

Who could blame her? With the sun shining down on the French waters, blue skies and friends all around, it seems like there's no better way to spend a weekend.

Sabbat stars in the film The Dead Don't Die, which premiered at Cannes. He has quickly become a fixture in the Kardashian-Jenner friend group and has even accompanied Kourtney Kardashian and her kids on some trips.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Bella and Sabbat all turned heads during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival with a handful of unforgettable style moments on the red carpet and at other events.