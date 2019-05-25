Nick Jonas Pens a Sweet Tribute to Priyanka Chopra 1 Year After They Started Dating

It's a tale as old as time...

Exactly one year ago, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra caught a performance of Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl. And the rest was history.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old Jonas Brothers singer penned a sweet tribute to the 36-year-old actress, who became his wife this past December.

"One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends," Jonas wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him embracing Chopra on the balcony of their hotel at the recent 2019 Cannes Film Festival. "One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife."