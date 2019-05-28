How Each America’s Got Talent Winner Has Spent—or Squandered—Their Chance at Fame

When America's Got Talent returns for season 14 on Tuesday, May 28, it'll look a little different.

Not only is seasons 12 and 13 host Tyra Banks out, but so are longtime judges Heidi Klum and Mel B And in their places are Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews, moving over from spin-off series AGT: The Champions, and Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, respectively.

Of course, what won't have changed—aside from mainstays Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel—is the enticing prize package of $1 million dollars and the chance to headline a handful of shows somewhere on the Las Vegas Strip and the promise that anything might happen in the fight for it. After all, this is the very show that's crowned not just singers, but dancers, ventriloquists, magicians and, believe it or not, trick dogs. (Who on Earth can forget season seven champs Olate Dogs? Not us!) In fact, the show and its various international siblings have launched such a fascinating bevy of careers—think Susan Boyle—that AGT: The Champions, which pitted a handful of them from across the globe against one another, proved to be such a success this winter that it'll be back for a second season!