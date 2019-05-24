Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Are Moving In Together: ''We're at the Next Step In Our Relationship''

Instagram
Movin' on up!
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are taking the "next steps" in their relationship with not one but two major announcements. While on the former Bachelorette's podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, the couple shared the exciting news that they're moving in together. Even cuter? They adopted a dog, which they adorably named Ramen Noodle.
"Guess what everybody," the reality TV star said, before revealing her and Jason's announcement. "Two very big things in the news today, in my world anyways… Jason is moving to Nashville!"
Of the move, Tartick explained that "it didn't make sense" for them to be so far away from each other.
"Kaitlyn and I got to a point where being across the entire country didn't make sense," he said. "I think that for the short term and the long term, Nashville was the best place for us to be. It puts us back on the east coast. I'll be a few hour-drive from my parents, quick drive from my brother, and, it puts us in a better position for short and long-term."
Bristowe chimed in and shared that they plan to renovate their new place, and do a little "flippity-flip-flip" with their home.
For Jason, he explained moving in together was pretty much a no-brainer at this point. "We're at the next step in our relationship, where we want to grow even more and we can't do that in long distance." Adding, "And we've done it."
Moreover, the couple revealed the new addition to their home: a pup! "We are getting the dog June 3," Kaitlyn shared.
Taking to Instagram both reality TV personalities announced the sweet news. "A friendship turned to a relationship and now a relationship turned to a little fam. This morning, Kaitlyn and I made a decision to adopt," Jason captioned his Instagram post. "We are so excited to give Ramen the life and love he deserves...all under the same roof!"
Naturally, the couple gave fellow Bachelor alum Colton Underwood the honor of being their pet's godfather.
In the words of Jason, the couple's next chapter is "exciting."
